Florida Reports 74 COVID-19 Deaths, And 2,787 New Cases - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Reports 74 COVID-19 Deaths, And 2,787 New Cases

Saturday’s report from the Florida Department of Health shows 2,787 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 714,591.

The state received more than 63,800 test results Friday and 4.79% of new tests were positive.

There were 592 new positive cases in the greater Tampa Bay region.

Saturday’s report also recorded the deaths of 74 people due to complications from COVID-19 since Friday’s report, bringing the statewide death toll to 14,628.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, 19 deaths were noted since Friday’s report, including eight deaths in Hillsborough County.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Friday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Saturday, Oct. 3:

· Hillsborough: 42,765

· Pinellas: 22,441

· Polk: 20,354

· Manatee: 11,732

· Pasco: 9,444

· Sarasota: 8,329

· Hernando: 3,233

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

· Oct. 3: 2,787/74

· Oct. 2: 2,660/111

· Oct. 1: 2,628/131

· Sept. 30: 1,948/175

· Sept. 29: 3,266/106

· Sept. 28: 738/5

· Sept. 27: 1,882/12

· Sept. 26: 2,795/107

· Sept. 25: 2,847/122

· Sept. 24: 2,541/179

· Sept. 23: 2,590/203

· Sept. 22: 2,470/99

· Sept. 21: 1,685/21

· Sept. 20: 2,521/9