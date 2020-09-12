Florida Reports Jump In Coronavirus Cases On Friday - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

State health officials reported 3,650 new positive tests for coronavirus on Friday, a jump of 1,067 compared to the prior day.

The number of tests reported Thursday – 73,831 – was also up from Wednesday’s count of 51,304. The positive test rate for new cases is 5.53%.

The statewide total for positive coronavirus tests is now 658,381.

The Florida Department of Health recorded the deaths of 176 people died due to complications from COVID-19 since Thursday’s report, bringing the statewide death toll to 12,658.

Twenty-three of the deaths reported Friday were in the greater Tampa Bay area.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Thursday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Friday, September 11:

Hillsborough: 39,138

Pinellas: 20,795

Polk: 18,228

Manatee: 10,803

Pasco: 8,464

Sarasota: 7,533

Hernando: 2,843

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

September 11: 3,650 / 176

September 10: 2,583 / 213

September 9: 2,056 / 202

September 8: 1,831 / 44

September 7: 1,838 / 22

September 6: 2,564 / 38

September 5: 3,656 / 61

September 4: 3,198 / 103

September 3: 3,571 / 149

September 2: 2,402 / 130

September 1: 7,569* / 190

August 31: 1,885 / 68

August 30: 2,583 / 14

August 29: 3,197 / 150

*About 75,000 tests were turned in from Quest dating back to 4/22, 3,870 were positive