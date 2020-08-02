Florida Reports Lowest Number Of New Cases, Deaths, Positivity Rate In Weeks - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Reports Lowest Number Of New Cases, Deaths, Positivity Rate In Weeks

The Florida Department of Health reported Sunday that 7,104 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Saturday. It’s the lowest number of new cases reported in a single day since July 6.

That brings the total number of cases statewide to 487,132.

In the great Tampa Bay region, another 1,212 new cases were reported Sunday. That figure has not been under 1,000 since June 30.

Testing was paused late last week at sites run by the state ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias, although some county health departments and private testing sites remained open.

A total of 62 deaths linked to coronavirus was reported Sunday, bringing the total death toll statewide since the pandemic began to 7,084.

That came after five consecutive days of more than 175 deaths. It’s also the lowest number of deaths reported in a single day since July 13.

Twelve deaths were reported in the greater Tampa Bay region.

According to the Department of Health, the deaths did not necessarily happen in the 24 hours since Saturday’s report, as some occurred previously and were disclosed to the state since the last report.

The results of 87,975 tests were returned Saturday. The rate of positive tests – reflecting the percent of people who tested positive for the first time – was 9.28% statewide. It’s the first time since June 24 that the rate was under ten percent.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region total positive tests as of Sunday, August 2:

Hillsborough: 30,118

Pinellas: 16,774

Polk: 12,991

Manatee: 8,733

Pasco: 6,479

Sarasota: 5,724

Hernando: 1,749

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

August 2: 7,104 / 62

August 1: 9,642 / 179

July 31: 9,007 / 257

July 30: 9,956 /253

July 29: 9,446 /216

July 28: 9,230 /186

July 27: 8,892 /77

July 26: 9,344 /77

July 25: 12,199 /124

July 24: 12,444 /135

July 23: 10,249 /173

July 22: 9,785 /139

July 21: 9,444 /134

July 20: 10,343 /90