Florida Reports Nearly 100 New COVID-19 Deaths - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Reports Nearly 100 New COVID-19 Deaths

The state reported 8,376 people tested positive for COVID-19 since Monday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 961,676. Florida Department of Health

The state recorded the deaths of 99 people due to complications from COVID-19 since Tuesday, bringing the overall death toll to 18,482.

Twenty-nine deaths were recorded in the greater Tampa Bay region, including 12 in Hillsborough County and five in Sarasota County.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Tuesday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

The state also reported 8,376 people tested positive for COVID-19 since Tuesday.

That brings the total number of people testing positive statewide since the beginning of the pandemic to 961,676.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, 1,322 people tested positive. It’s the third straight day, and eighth day in nine that the number of new regional cases topped one thousand.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the state reported 3,724 people were being hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 virus as the primary diagnosis.

That’s down 56 from the same time a day earlier. Hospitalizations were also down slightly in the greater Tampa Bay region.

The Florida Department of Health reported the state got back the results for 128,226 tests Tuesday. Of those tested for the first time, 7.10% were positive.

State Totals (as of Wednesday, Nov. 25):

Positive Tests – 961,676

Deaths – 18,482

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 8,376 | Deaths – 99

Positive Tests – 8,376 | Deaths – 99 Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 1,322 | Deaths – 29

Daily Testing (statewide):

· Tests Received – 128,226 | Positivity Rate – 7.10%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Nov. 25: 8,376/99

Nov. 24: 8,555/73

Nov. 23: 6,331/96

Nov. 22: 6,586/62

Nov. 21: 8,410/42

Nov. 20: 9,085/80

Nov. 19: 9,085/81

Nov. 18: 7,925/88

Nov. 17: 7,459/86

Nov. 16: 4,663/41

Nov. 15: 10,105/30

Nov. 14: 4,544/45

Nov. 13: 6,933/74

Nov. 12: 5,607/73

