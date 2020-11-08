Florida Reports Nearly 7,000 New Coronavirus Cases - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Reports Nearly 7,000 New Coronavirus Cases

Florida Department of Health

Florida health officials reported nearly 7,000 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. It’s only the second time since early August that cases have spiked so high, and the other time came after a lab dumped thousands of old test results during a single day.

The Florida department of health reported 6,820 new cases of the coronavirus, including 1,285 in the greater Tampa Bay region on Sunday.

The cases brought the statewide total to 843,897. The state also reported 22 additional deaths due to complications from COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 17,333. Seven of the deaths happened in the greater Tampa Bay region.

The elevated case count came on a day when the state reported the results of 116,966 tests. The rate of those who tested positive for the first time was 6.23%.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive case and death totals as of Sunday, November 8:

Hillsborough: 50,790/842

Pinellas: 27,675/831

Manatee: 14,114/334

Polk: 24,129/638

Sarasota: 10,429/351

Pasco: 11,788/250

Hernando: 4,022/178

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the past two weeks:

Nov. 8: 6,820/22

Nov. 7: 5,947/86

Nov. 6: 5,245/54

Nov. 5: 6,257/39

Nov. 4: 4,423/32

Nov. 3: 4,637/56

Nov. 2: 4,651/46

Nov. 1: 4,865/29

Oct. 31: 2,331/41

Oct. 30: 5,592/73

Oct. 29: 4,198/79

Oct. 28: 4,115/66

Oct. 27: 4,298/57

Oct. 26: 3,377/20

Oct. 25: 2,385/12