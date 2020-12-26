Florida Reports Two-Day Increase Of 17,042 New Coronavirus Cases - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Reports Two-Day Increase Of 17,042 New Coronavirus Cases

Lisciandrello, Carl

Florida has surpassed 1.25 million positive coronavirus cases.

In its Saturday report, the Florida Department of Health reported a two-day total of 17,042 new coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide total to 1,264,588.

The state did not provide data on Christmas day.

The greater Tampa Bay region had a two-day total of 3,546 new cases on Saturday, including 1,120 in Hillsborough County and 797 in Pinellas.

Since Thursday, the state also reported 142 additional deaths, including 27 in the greater Tampa Bay area. That total includes 11 in Sarasota County.

The Florida Department of Health reported the state got back the results for 85,777 tests Saturday. Of those tested for the first time, 8% were positive.

State Totals (as of Saturday, Dec. 26):

Positive Tests – 1,264,588

Deaths – 21,437

Daily Changes (2-Day Totals):

State: Positive Tests – 17,042| Deaths – 142

Greater Tampa Bay Region (2-Day Totals):

Positive Tests – 3,546| Deaths – 27

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 85,777| Positivity Rate – 8.00%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Dec. 26: 17,042/142

Dec. 25: No data reported

Dec. 24: 13,147/122

Dec. 23: 11,384/121

Dec. 22: 10,434/76

Dec. 21: 11,015/115

Dec. 20: 8,401/97

Dec. 19: 11,682/74

Dec. 18: 13,000/96

Dec. 17: 13,148/104

Dec. 16: 11,541/125

Dec. 15: 9,411/94

Dec. 14: 8,452/138

Dec. 13: 8,958/84