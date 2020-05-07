 Florida Seeks New Ways To Expand Coronavirus Testing - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Florida Seeks New Ways To Expand Coronavirus Testing

The Associated Press
May 07, 2020 08:13 AM
Florida will look to new ways to expand coronavirus testing, such as allowing tests at pharmacies and randomly checking blood donations for COVIID-19 antibodies.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis discussed testing during a news conference in Miami. He also rolled out a mobile testing lab that will travel the state to do rapid tasting at long-term care facilities.

State-provided statistics show Florida has more than 38,000 confirmed cases resulting in more than 1,500 deaths. Of the fatalities, at least 577 have been long-term care residents or employees.

