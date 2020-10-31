Florida Sees A Decline In Positive Coronavirus Cases, But Rise In Positivity Rate - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Sees A Decline In Positive Coronavirus Cases, But Rise In Positivity Rate

Florida Department of Health

After a steady rise in positive coronavirus tests in the past week, Florida saw its fewest number of cases in nearly two weeks.

However, the positivity rate for new cases rose to 6.32%, its highest rate since 6.72% tested positive on Oct. 20.

Saturday’s report from the Florida Department of Health shows 802,547 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state, an increase of 2,331 positive tests since Friday.

It is the lowest number of daily positive tests since the state reported 2,145 people tested positive on Oct. 21.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, the state reported 443 more people tested positive in the 24-hour period since Friday’s report, including 139 positive tests in Hillsborough County.

Of the 40,557 test results that came back Saturday, 6.32% of those tested for the first time were positive.

The report showed 41 deaths in the state in the 24-hour period since Friday’s report, bringing the statewide total deaths to 16,968.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, health officials reported seven new deaths, including three in Polk County.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Friday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive case and death totals as of Saturday, October 31:

Hillsborough: 48,287 / 816

Pinellas: 25,986 / 823

Polk: 23,164/ 623

Manatee: 13,463 / 330

Pasco: 10,972 / 244

Sarasota: 9,745 / 343

Hernando: 3,772 / 175

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Oct. 31: 2,331 / 41

Oct. 30: 5,592/73

Oct. 29: 4,198/79

Oct. 28: 4,115/66

Oct. 27: 4,298/57

Oct. 26: 3,377/20

Oct. 25: 2,385/12

Oct. 24: 4,471/76

Oct. 23: 3,689/74

Oct. 22: 5,557/57

Oct. 21: 2,145/105

Oct. 20: 3,662/86

Oct. 19: 1,707/54

Oct. 18: 2,539/50