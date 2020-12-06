Florida Sees A Dip In Coronavirus Cases, But Nearly 100 Daily Deaths - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Sees A Dip In Coronavirus Cases, But Nearly 100 Daily Deaths

Florida Department of Health

After a three-day stretch of more than 10,000 positive coronavirus cases, Florida saw a dip in the number of cases on Sunday.

According to Sunday’s report from the Florida Department of Health, there were 8,436 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. This brings the statewide total to 1,058,074.

That number includes 1,571 new cases in the greater Tampa Bay region.

Sunday’s number is down from the 10,431 reported a day earlier.

Of the people tested for the first time across Florida, 7.86% were positive.

The state also reported 96 new deaths related to coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 19,423. This includes 15 in the greater Tampa Bay region, including 11 in Pasco County.

The deaths recorded since Saturday’s report may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

Here are the latest figures according to the Florida Department of Health.

State Totals (as of Sunday, Dec. 6):

Positive Tests – 1,058,074

Deaths – 19,423

Daily Changes:

Positive Tests – 8,436 | Deaths – 96 Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 1,571 | Deaths – 15

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 118,590 | Positivity Rate – 7.86%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Dec. 6: 8,436/95

Dec. 5: 10,431/90

Dec. 4: 10,177/125

Dec. 3: 10,870/100

Dec. 2: 9,994/96

Dec. 1: 8,947/82

Nov. 30: 6,658/98

Nov. 29: 7,364/59

Nov. 28: 6,276/81

Nov. 27: 17,345/114

Nov. 26: No report

Nov. 25: 8,376/99

Nov. 24: 8,555/73

Nov. 23: 6,331/96

Nov. 22: 6,586/62

