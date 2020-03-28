Florida Sees Biggest Daily Increase in COVID-19 Cases; Hillsborough Death - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida saw 714 new people test positive for COVID-19 on Friday, the largest daily increase since the coronavirus outbreak began in the state.

The Florida Department of Health’s report Friday evening brings the total number of cases to 3,198.

Of the total, 46 people have died, including 17 news cases reported on Friday. One of those deaths happened in Hillsborough County. No details about that person have been made available as of Friday evening.

Hillsborough continues to lead the Tampa Bay area with the number of people with positive tests, with 174. Of those cases, 21 people have been hospitalized.

Polk County, with 28 total cases on Friday, has seen its numbers of positive cases nearly double in just a two-day period.

Tampa Bay area positive tests for COVID-19:

• Hillsborough County: 174 (168 local, 6 non-Hillsborough residents)

• Pinellas County: 82 (74 local, 8 non-Pinellas residents)

• Sarasota County: 43 (35 local, 8 non-Sarasota residents)

• Manatee County: 29 (29 local)

• Pasco County: 25 (24 local, 1 non-Pasco resident)

• Polk County: 28 (28 local)

• Hernando 12 (12 local)

