Florida Sees Deadliest Day Yet From COVID-19 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Sees Deadliest Day Yet From COVID-19

State health officials say Florida saw the largest one-day increase in the number of deaths since the COVID-19 outbreak began.

The deaths of 72 Floridians were announced in Tuesday evening’s report from the Department of Health, bringing the death toll to 571.

Previously, the greatest daily increase was 48 on April 9.

Four deaths in the Tampa Bay area were verified Tuesday morning, including a 35-year-old woman from Hillsborough County whose travel history is not known and who had no contact with another person known to have COVID-19.

Pinellas County reported the death of an 80-year-old man who had traveled to New York.

A 90-year-old Polk County man who had been in contact with a person known to have COVID-19 also died.

In Manatee County, a 52-year-old man with no history of travel or contact with another infected person also passed away.

Additionally, six new deaths were recorded in the Tampa Bay area Tuesday evening; one in Hillsborough County, two in Sarasota County and three in Manatee County. No other details on the people are available yet.

Among Tampa Bay area counties, Manatee has seen the greatest number of deaths at 19.

21,628 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida; an increase of 609 cases since Monday evening.

For the second day in a row, Hernando County reported no new infections.

Hillsborough County reported no new cases since the morning report. The last time that happened was March 16.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 14 :

Hillsborough: 819 (781 local, 38 non-resident)

Pinellas: 494 (455 local, 39 non-resident)

Polk: 279 (273 local, 6 non-resident)

Manatee: 261 (260 local, 1 non-resident)

Sarasota: 241 (226 local, 15 non-Sarasota residents)

Pasco:177 (170 local, 7 non-Pasco resident)

Hernando: 71 (67 local, 4 non-Hernando resident)

