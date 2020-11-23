Florida Sees Most Daily COVID-19 Deaths In A Month - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Sees Most Daily COVID-19 Deaths In A Month

The state recorded the deaths of 96 people due to complications from COVID-19 since Sunday. It’s the most deaths in a single day since Oct. 21, and brings the overall death toll to 18,310.

Twenty-seven deaths were recorded in the greater Tampa Bay region, including 12 in Hillsborough County.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Sunday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

At the same time, 6,331 people tested positive for COVID-19 since Sunday — the lowest number of new cases statewide since Nov. 17.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, 1,268 people tested positive.

It also brings the total number of people testing positive statewide since the beginning of the pandemic to 944,745.

The state of Florida reported that hospitalizations of people where the COVID-19 virus is the primary diagnosis Monday jumped 143 from the same time Sunday.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, the state reported 3,758 people were being treated at hospitals in Florida because of the virus.

The number of hospitalizations in the greater Tampa Bay region were up 27 Monday to 860.

The Florida Department of Health reported the state got back the results for 95,791 tests Sunday. Of those tested for the first time, 7.01% were positive.

State Totals (as of Monday, Nov. 23):

Positive Tests – 944,745

Deaths – 18,310

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 6,331 | Deaths – 96

Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 1,268| Deaths – 27

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 95,791| Positivity Rate – 7.01%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Nov. 23: 6,331/96

Nov. 22: 6,586/62

Nov. 21: 8,410/42

Nov. 20: 9,085/80

Nov. 19: 9,085/81

Nov. 18: 7,925/88

Nov. 17: 7,459/86

Nov. 16: 4,663/41

Nov. 15: 10,105/30

Nov. 14: 4,544/45

Nov. 13: 6,933/74

Nov. 12: 5,607/73

Nov. 11: 5,838/52

Nov. 10: 4,353/69

