Florida Sees Surge In Vote-By-Mail For Primary - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Sees Surge In Vote-By-Mail For Primary

Daylina Miller/WUSF Public Media

More than 2.2 million Floridians voted by mail in Tuesday’s primary election. More voters are choosing this option during the pandemic.

More than 151,000 people in Hillsborough Couty voted by mail in the primary. That figure almost matches the total number of votes cast in the 2016 primary (153,626).

Elections Supervisor Craig Latimer says his office is accustomed to processing many postal ballots.

“You’ve got to remember in Florida, we’ve had no excuse vote by mail since 2002,” he said. “Traditionally over a third of our voters have voted by mail. So this isn’t new to us. Yes, it’s a little bit more volume, but that is pretty easy to handle.”

Latimer says a surge in vote-by-mail won’t delay results. State law allows election offices to start counting these ballots 22 days before the election.