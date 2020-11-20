 Florida Sen. Rick Scott Tests Positive For Coronavirus - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Florida Sen. Rick Scott Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Carl Lisciandrello
November 20, 2020 12:36 PM
U.S. Senate

U.S. Senator Rick Scott has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Florida Republican made the announcement on Twitter on Friday morning.

The Republican senator went into self quarantine over the weekend after coming in contact with someone who tested positive while he was in Florida.

Scott said a test Tuesday came back positive after earlier tests were negative.

Scott says he is experiencing mild symptoms feels good otherwise.

He is quarantining at his home in Naples and said he will work there until it is safe for him to return to Washington.

In his tweet, he urged people to protect themselves and others.

Information from News Service of Florida was used in this report.

