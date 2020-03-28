Florida Sets 24-Hour Record Leap For Coronavirus; Three More Pinellas County Residents Die - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Sets 24-Hour Record Leap For Coronavirus; Three More Pinellas County Residents Die

Three more people in Pinellas County have died from coronavirus, bringing the county’s total death toll so far to four, as the state of Florida reported a new record leap in coronavirus cases – 863 more in a day — officials said Saturday.

Statewide, 54 people have died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health’s Saturday morning update.

The number of coronavirus cases reported overnight rose by 565, bringing the total known infections to 3,763 total in Florida.

The Saturday morning total is 863 more cases than were reported Friday morning by the state department of health, which updates its figures twice a day. The Thursday to Friday caseload rose by 714.

“Eight people have died who tested positive for COVID-19 in Broward, Dade, Lee, Pasco, Pinellas and Volusia counties,” the health department said in a press release Saturday morning.

The three Pinellas County fatalities were an 83-year-old woman, a 64-year-old man and a 52-year-old man, all with previously known cases of COVID-19, the Pinellas County Department of Health said in a statement.

“DOH-Pinellas extends its condolences to their families and friends. The deaths were reported by the Florida Department of Health (DOH) within the past 24 hours,” it said.

