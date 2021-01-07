 Florida Sets New Single Day High For Coronavirus Cases, With 19,816 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Florida Sets New Single Day High For Coronavirus Cases, With 19,816

Kerry Sheridan
January 07, 2021 03:52 PM
Florida Department of Health

Florida has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in a single day, with 19,816 on Thursday, health officials said.

The Department of Health’s daily report surpassed a single day record set Wednesday of more than 17,783.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, large increases were seen Hillsborough County, which recorded a record 1,317 cases and Pinellas County, which had 725 cases. Both counties each reported eight new deaths from COVID -19.

Statewide, there were 170 deaths since Wednesday’s report.

That brings the total statewide deaths due to complications from COVID-19 to more than 22,800. More than 1.4 million people have been infected.

State Totals (as of Thursday, Jan. 7):

  • Positive Tests – 1,429,722
  • Deaths – 22,817

Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 19,816 | Deaths – 170

Greater Tampa Bay Region:

  • Positive Tests – 3,751 | Deaths – 27

Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 193,251 | Positivity Rate – 11.6%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Jan 7: 19,816/170
  • Jan 6: 17,783/132
  • Jan. 5: 15,431/100
  • Jan. 4: 11,256/105
  • Jan. 3: 10,603/100
  • Jan. 2: 31,518/220*
  • Jan. 1: No data reported
  • Dec. 31: 17,192/133
  • Dec. 30: 13,871/139
  • Dec. 29: 12,075/105
  • Dec. 28: 8,198/99
  • Dec. 27: 7,391/77
  • Dec. 26: 17,042/142*
  • Dec. 25: No data reported
  • Dec. 24: 13,147/122

* Totals from Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 include information from two days, because the Florida Department of Health did not release a report on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

