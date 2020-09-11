Florida Supreme Court Orders DeSantis To Pick New Justice - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Supreme Court Orders DeSantis To Pick New Justice

The Florida Supreme Court says Governor Ron DeSantis must pick a new justice by Monday after his first pick was an ineligible for the appointment.

The Court ruled Friday that Palm Beach Circuit Court Judge Renatha Francis is constitutionally ineligible to serve because she hasn’t been a member of the Florida Bar for at least 10 years.

Francis was appointed in May, but doesn’t meet the ten year requirement until September 24.

“The opinion redeems the confidence that Floridians can place in our courts,” said Windemere Democratic state Rep. Geraldine Thompson, who sued over Francis’ nomination to the court.

DeSantis has criticized Thompson’s lawsuit, saying it’s stopping the diversification of the court.

“This particular representative is somebody that has been very vocal about wanting to have a Black justice on the Florida Supreme Court. Guess what? The petition she has filed right now would prevent a Black justice. To me, that’s the hypocrisy that so many people are sick and tired of.”

“She was the only African-American on the list – they eliminated every single other African-American, even though they were highly qualified and eligible,” said Thompson. “They eliminated six African-Americans and put forward the only one who was ineligible to serve.”

Justices unanimously ordered DeSantis to appoint another candidate from a list of nominees offered early this year by the Florida Supreme Court Judicial Nominating Commission.

The ruling is a win for constitutionalists but not those looking for judicial diversity. Francis would’ve been the only Black justice — and first Caribbean-American to serve. The seven remaining nominees on the list that was sent to the governor in January are all white.

Thompson’s first attempt to remove Francis included a remedy that would’ve allowed for only a Black eligible applicant to be chosen.

