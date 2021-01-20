Florida Surpasses 1.6M Coronavirus Cases - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Surpasses 1.6M Coronavirus Cases

Florida Department of Health

The Florida Department of Health on Wednesday reported an additional 11,914 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

That’s lower than the past week’s average, but more than the previous three days.

Wednesday’s report brings the state’s total to 1,601,011 cases.

Close to 130,000 tests were returned Tuesday. The positivity rate for those testing positive for the first time was 10.73%.

It’s the first time the rate was above 10% since Jan. 14.

Every county in the greater Tampa Bay region reported deaths, except Sarasota County. Polk County reported 14 more COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday, the most in the area.

Thirty deaths were recorded in the region since Tuesday’s report.

The Florida Department of Health also reported 145 deaths statewide, bringing the death toll to 24,965.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 7,147 people in the state were hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, down more than 200 people from the day before.

In addition, 1,122,405 people have received coronavirus vaccines in Florida as of Wednesday, including 111,188 who have received both doses.

The state previously reported how many people have not received their second dose when they were supposed to and are considered “overdue,” but did not release those numbers Wednesday.

State Totals (as of Wednesday, Jan. 20):

Positive Tests – 1,601,011

Deaths – 24,965

Daily Changes:

State:

Positive Tests – 11,914 | Deaths – 145

Greater Tampa Bay Region:

Positive Tests – 1,899 | Deaths – 30

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 129,412 | Positivity Rate – 10.73%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Jan. 20: 11,914/145

Jan. 19: 9,816/163

Jan. 18: 8,002/142

Jan. 17: 11,093/135

Jan. 16: 12,119/211

Jan. 15: 16,875/188

Jan. 14: 13,720/222

Jan. 13: 13,990/174

Jan. 12: 14,896/165

Jan. 11: 11,576/159

Jan. 10: 12,313/111

Jan. 9: 15,445/139

Jan. 8: 19,530/194

Jan. 7: 19,816/170