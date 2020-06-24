Florida, Tampa Bay COVID-19 Positive Tests Surge To New Daily Highs - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Supt. Addison Davis' Plan For Reopening Hillsborough Schools
According to the Florida Department of Health’s Wednesday report, 109,014 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state – an increase of 5,511 positive tests since Tuesday and another record daily high.
In the Tampa Bay area, the state reported 1,566 more people tested positive in a 24-hour period. It was the highest daily increase in new cases for the region since the start of the pandemic. Hillsborough, Pinellas, Sarasota and Pasco Counties all reported their highest daily increases in new cases.
Of the 36,339 tests reported Tuesday, 18.43 % came back positive.
The state reported 43 deaths statewide Wednesday, for a total statewide death toll of 3,281.
The Wednesday report listed nine deaths in the Tampa Bay area.
ABOUT THE DATA:
The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.
Tampa Bay area county deaths recorded Wednesday, June 24:
Tampa Bay area positive tests as of Wednesday, June 24:
Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:
