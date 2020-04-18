Florida To Release Names Of Nursing Homes With COVID-19 Cases - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida To Release Names Of Nursing Homes With COVID-19 Cases

Florida will begin releasing the names of nursing homes where there are confirmed cases of COVID-19, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Saturday. The Florida Channel

The state will begin releasing the names of nursing homes and assisted living facilities where there are confirmed cases of COVID-19, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Saturday.

The number of positive cases associated with nursing homes and assisted living facilities has grown to 1,627, DeSantis said. At least 126 of Florida’s 740 deaths from COVID-19 were related to infections at these facilities.

The decision to release the names of the facilities was based on concerns for public health, DeSantis said.

“I told the surgeon general from the beginning that we want to put as much information out as we can,” DeSantis said. “I have now directed him to determine that it is necessary for public health to release the names of facilities.”

Directors of the facilities had been required to notify all staff members, residents and their families when a positive case of COVID-19 was found at a facility, DeSantis said.

“I think they all have done that, but all it takes is if one doesn’t do it,” he said. “I think I would want to know that.”

Florida officials had been refusing to release the information since the start of the outbreak, despite requests to do so and a potential open records lawsuit from the Miami Herald and other media outlets.

In some cases, the information was released by the county or by the nursing homes themselves.

That was the case at a nursing home in Seminole, where three people have died and dozens were hospitalized following an outbreak of COVID-19.

The Seminole Pavilion Rehabilitation center at Freedom Square of Seminole was eventually evacuated on Friday and shut down.

Initial reports said that 21 residents and six employees at the nursing home tested positive for the disease. On Saturday, the nursing home announced that three more patients and 13 employees tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/give.