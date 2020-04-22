Florida Tourism Industry Plans To Ease Into Reopening - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Tourism Industry Plans To Ease Into Reopening

The tourism industry in Florida will first focus on getting residents to take in-state vacations before branching out to national and international travelers. Daylina Miller/WUSF Public Media

Florida’s tourism and hospitality industry should reopen from the coronavirus pandemic slowly. That’s what a committee looking at reopening the state from the coronavirus shutdown was told Tuesday.

The tourism industry will first focus on getting residents to take in-state vacations before branching out to national and international travelers.

The state’s No. 1 industry has crashed since mid-March when the state’s theme parks and other attractions began closing. Hotels have seen a drop in revenue of almost $2 billion over the last six weeks compared to last year.

Domestic air travel to the state is down 65% and international air travel is down 80%.