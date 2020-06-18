 Florida Unemployment Claims Drop With Easing Of Coronavirus Restrictions - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Florida Unemployment Claims Drop With Easing Of Coronavirus Restrictions

Associated Press
June 18, 2020 12:15 PM
iStock

More than 86,000 Floridians applied for new jobless benefits last week.

The figure released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor was a drop of almost 30% from the previous week, as pandemic-related restrictions continued easing up across the state.

But the easing of restrictions meant to stop the spread of the new coronavirus has accompanied new outbreaks around Florida, forcing some local leaders to pull back.

In the Florida Keys, Monroe County commissioners voted Thursday to make facial coverings mandatory, effective immediately. In Broward County, a preschool camp was closed after two staff members tested positive for the virus. In Orlando, seven firefighters tested positive.

