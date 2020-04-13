Florida Vacation Rentals Off Limits For Another Month - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Vacation Rentals Off Limits For Another Month

Gov. Ron DeSantis has extended until April 30 an executive order that suspended rentals of vacation properties because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

DeSantis late Friday issued an extension of a March 27 executive order that was slated to last two weeks.

The March 27 order said “many cases of COVID-19 in Florida have resulted from individuals coming into the state of Florida from international travel and other states, posing great risk to Florida residents” and added that “vacation rentals and third-party platforms advertising vacation rentals in Florida present attractive lodging destinations for individuals coming into Florida.”

The order required suspension of vacation rentals of homes and condominiums. It did not apply to such lodging establishments as hotels, inns and resorts. It also did not apply to long-term rentals.