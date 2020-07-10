Florida Wraps Up Record Week For Numbers Of COVID-19 Infections, Deaths - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Wraps Up Record Week For Numbers Of COVID-19 Infections, Deaths

Florida Health Officials reported a record number of coronavirus infections and COVID-19-related deaths in the seven days since July 3. Florida Department of Health

Florida wrapped up a historic week during the coronavirus pandemic Friday. State health officials recorded the highest number of both new coronavirus cases and deaths in a seven-day period.

According to figures from the Florida Department of Health, 65,557 people tested positive for the virus since July 3. The number tops last week’s previous record high of 55,634 new cases.

The state also reported a new one-day high for new hospitalizations for COVID-19.

There were also a record number of people testing positive in the greater Tampa Bay region this week. Health officials reported 12,480 new positive tests in the seven days since July 3; 12,295 new positive tests had been reported last week.

According to the Florida Department of Health’s Friday report, 244,151 people have now tested positive for the coronavirus in the state – 11,433 new positive tests since Thursday.

It’s the second-highest increase in positive tests in a 24-hour period since the pandemic began and just 25 less than the highest number of new cases recorded July 4.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, the state reported 2,438 more people tested positive in the 24-hour period since the Thursday report. It was the second-highest regional total of new cases since the pandemic began, compared to the 2,854 recorded June 27.

Polk County recorded a record-high number of new positive tests with 405; three more than the previous high, also recorded on June 27.

Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties all recorded the second-highest number of new positive tests in a 24-hour period Friday. All three counties’ record highs came on June 27.

Hillsborough: 996 new positive tests; high of 1,112.

Pinellas: 467 new positive tests; high of 614.

Pasco: 229 new positive tests; high of 304.

Of the 95,348 tests reported by the state Thursday, 15.30% came back positive.

17,602 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 related causes in the state at some point during their illness; 435 more than Thursday’s report. That’s also a new one-day high for Florida.

The state death toll due to complications from COVID-19 for the week also set a new high. The Department of Health recorded 418 deaths since July 3; the previous high of 318 deaths was recorded last week. In the greater Tampa Bay region, there were 116 deaths reported over the last seven days.

Health officials reported 93 deaths in the state since Thursday’s report. It’s the second-highest number of deaths reported in one day since the outbreak began, trailing only the 120 reported yesterday.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, health officials reported eight deaths.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Tampa Bay area county deaths recorded Friday, July 10:

Hillsborough: Three women; ages 66, 78 and 82, and an 88-year-old man.

Pinellas: Two women; ages 83 and 90.

Polk: Two men; ages 68 and 82.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of Friday, July 10:

Hillsborough: 17,662

Pinellas: 10,293

Polk: 6,611

Manatee: 4,432

Pasco: 3,559

Sarasota: 2,548

Hernando: 766

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

July 10: 11,433/ 93

July 9: 8,935 / 120

July 8: 9,989 / 42

July 7: 7,347 / 63

July 6: 6,336 / 47

July 5: 10,059 / 29

July 4: 11,458 / 18

July 3: 9,488/ 67

July 2: 10,109 / 67

July 1: 6,563 / 45

June 30: 6,093 / 58

June 29: 5,255 / 28

June 28: 8,530 / 29

June 27: 9,585 / 24

