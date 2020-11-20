Florida Wraps Week With Nearly Twice As Many Coronavirus Cases As Late October - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida Wraps Week With Nearly Twice As Many Coronavirus Cases As Late October

The Florida Department of Health's daily report on coronavirus shows cases steadily rising across the state. SCREENSHOT: Florida Department of Health.

Florida’s weekly total of coronavirus cases and deaths on Friday reached the highest point in the past four weeks, with nearly twice as many cases in the last seven days compared to the same timeframe a month ago.

The state’s 451 deaths from COVID-19 recorded this week is also the most since the week ending October 23 when more than 500 people died.

According to the state Department of Health daily report on Friday, other key indicators remained high, as Florida, like the rest of nation, sees coronavirus cases climb.

The positivity rate for new coronavirus cases in Florida was 7.64%, marking the 12th straight day it has stayed over 7%.

A total of 9,085 new cases of coronavirus were recorded statewide in the past 24 hours.

Here are the latest figures according to the Florida Department of Health.

State Totals (as of Friday, Nov. 20):

Positive Tests – 923,418

Deaths – 18,110

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 9,085 | Deaths – 80

Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 1,608 | Deaths – 17

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 128,930 | Positivity Rate – 7.64%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Nov. 20: 9,085/80

Nov. 19: 9,085/81

Nov. 18: 7,925/88

Nov. 17: 7,459/86

Nov. 16: 4,663/41

Nov. 15: 10,105/30

Nov. 14: 4,544/45

Nov. 13: 6,933/74

Nov. 12: 5,607/73

Nov. 11: 5,838/52

Nov. 10: 4,353/69

Nov. 9: 3,924/58

Nov. 8: 6,820/22

Nov. 7: 4,452/87