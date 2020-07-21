Florida's 134 COVID-19 Deaths Are Second Highest Ever Reported - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida’s 134 COVID-19 Deaths Are Second Highest Ever Reported

State health officials reported 134 deaths Tuesday; the second-highest number of coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic started. There were 30 deaths reported since Monday in the greater Tampa Bay region. Florida Department of Health

Florida health officials reported 134 COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Tuesday, the second highest amount ever reported in a 24 hour period.

The daily report from the Florida Department of Health brings the total number of people killed by the virus in the state to 5,206.

The only time the state reported a greater number of deaths in a 24-hour period was on July 16 (156).

Florida’s death rate is now higher than any other state, edging out Texas, which has about 25% more people.

The daily average for deaths in Florida over the past week is 115, topping the 112 deaths a day Texas has reported during that time. A month ago, Florida was averaging 33 coronavirus deaths a day. About 19% of tests have returned positive in Florida over the last week, compared to 10% a month ago and 2.3% in late May.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, health officials reported 30 deaths, including 11 in Pinellas County and 10 in Manatee County.

The Tuesday report also shows 369,834 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state – an increase of 9,444 positive tests since Monday.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, the state reported 1,190 more people tested positive in the 24-hour period since Monday’s report.

Of the 77,160 test results received on Monday, 13.62% of those tested for the first time were positive.

There have been 9,449 people hospitalized for COVID-19 related causes in the state at some point during their illness; 20 fewer than Monday’s report.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Tuesday, July 21:

Hillsborough: 24,550

Pinellas: 13,925

Polk: 10,072

Manatee: 6,871

Pasco: 5,161

Sarasota: 4,432

Hernando: 1,229

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

July 21: 9,444 /134

July 20: 10,343 /90

July 19: 12,478 /87

July 18: 10,328 /90

July 17: 11,466 /128

July 16: 13,965 /156

July 15: 10,181 /112

July 14: 9,194 /132

July 13: 12,624 / 35

July 12: 15,700 / 45

July 11: 10,360 / 95

July 10: 11,433/ 93

July 9: 8,935 / 120

July 8: 9,989 / 42

The Associated Press contributed to this story.