Florida’s Cases Of Coronavirus Climb By 1,600 to 11,545

The number of people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Florida climbed to 11,545 on Saturday. Florida Department of Health

The number of people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Florida climbed to 11,545 on Saturday.

The 6 p.m. release by the state put the day’s total at 1,620 new confirmed cases compared to the same time on Friday. It’s the third straight day that the new infections have exceeded 1,000.

Saturday’s report also shows an increase of 25 cases since Friday.

Tampa Bay area positive tests:

Hillsborough: 497 (484 local, 13 non-resident)

Pinellas: 342 (314 local, 28 non-resident)

Polk 142 (142 local)

Sarasota 129 (116 local, 13 non-Sarasota residents)

Manatee 129 (129 local)

Pasco 90 (86 local, 4 non-Pasco resident)

Hernando 40 (38 local, 2 non-Hernando resident)