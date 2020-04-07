Florida’s Coronavirus Peak Expected April 21 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida’s Coronavirus Peak Expected April 21

Institute for Health Metrics Evaluation

Florida’s projected peak of COVID-19 cases is now expected to come sooner. Researchers at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation now say Florida will have its peak April 21, with 242 people dying in a single day.

Previous projections had the peak happening on May 3rd.

IHME Founder Dr. Christopher Murray said Florida’s peak will be sooner because of changes in their model – and because Florida had a one-day spike that tapered off.

“The number of deaths per day in Florida have been on a relatively slow trajectory of increase,” said Murray.

“Our peak is still out around April 23, because of that later implementation of the stay-at-home order, but there’s quite a lot of uncertainty in the forecasted range because of the numbers going up and down.”

Florida is projected to have a total of 6,770 deaths by August 4th.

The state is projected to be short 769 intensive care beds, and will need a total of more than 2,000 ventilators.

