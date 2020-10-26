Florida's Coronavirus Positivity Rate Climbs Back Above 5% - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida’s Coronavirus Positivity Rate Climbs Back Above 5%

Monday, state health officials three people died in the greater Tampa Bay area due to complications from COVID-19 - all in Sarasota County. Sunday's report showed no deaths in the region. FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

Statewide coronavirus infections now stand at 782,013, following the addition of 3,377 positive tests since Sunday.

State health officials report 526 people tested positive in the greater Tampa Bay region.

The state received 61,509 tests Sunday and 5.94% of those tested positive for the first time.

It’s the first time in four days the positivity rate has been above 5%.

According to Monday’s report from the Florida Department of Health, the deaths of 20 people due to complications from COVID-19 were recorded since Sunday, bringing the statewide death toll to 16,652.

In the greater Tampa Bay area there were three deaths — all in Sarasota County. Sunday’s report showed no deaths in the greater Tampa Bay area. It was the first day with no deaths recorded in the area since Sept. 28.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Sunday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive case and death totals as of Monday, October 26:

Hillsborough: 47,080 / 759

Pinellas: 25,244 / 816

Polk: 22,634 / 614

Manatee: 13,023 / 327

Pasco: 10,637 / 236

Sarasota: 9,429 / 333

Hernando: 3,629 / 165

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Oct. 26: 3,377/20

Oct. 25: 2,385/12

Oct. 24: 4,471/76

Oct. 23: 3,689/74

Oct. 22: 5,557/57

Oct. 21: 2,145/105

Oct. 20: 3,662/86

Oct. 19: 1,707/54

Oct. 18: 2,539/50

Oct. 17: 4,044/88

Oct. 16: 3,449/98

Oct. 15: 3,356/144

Oct. 14: 2,883/66

Oct. 13: 2,725/123