Florida’s Coronavirus Positivity Rate Climbs To Over 8% - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida’s Coronavirus Positivity Rate Climbs To Over 8%

Florida Department of Health

The positivity rate for the coronavirus in Florida rose above 8 percent for the first time since mid-August.

State health officials reported the results of 58,301 tests on Saturday and the percentage of people who tested positive for the first time was 8.28.

Florida and other states use the rate of people who have tested positive for the virus for the first time as one of several indicators of how prevalent the virus is in the state.

The Florida Department of Health also reported 4,452 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 837,077.

A total of 17,311 people have died from complications due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began, an increase of 86 on Saturday.

Seventeen of the deaths reported on Saturday happened in the greater Tampa Bay region. The region also saw 769 new cases, according to Saturday’s report.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive case and death totals as of Saturday, November 7:

Hillsborough: 50,380/836

Pinellas: 27,372/831

Polk: 23,966/638

Manatee: 13,989/334

Pasco: 11,671/249

Sarasota: 10,312/351

Hernando: 3,972/178

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the past two weeks:

Nov. 7: 5,947/86

Nov. 6: 5,245/54

Nov. 5: 6,257/39

Nov. 4: 4,423/32

Nov. 3: 4,637/56

Nov. 2: 4,651/46

Nov. 1: 4,865/29

Oct. 31: 2,331/41

Oct. 30: 5,592/73

Oct. 29: 4,198/79

Oct. 28: 4,115/66

Oct. 27: 4,298/57

Oct. 26: 3,377/20

Oct. 25: 2,385/12

Oct. 24: 4,471/76