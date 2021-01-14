Florida's Coronavirus Positivity Rate Dips Below 10 Percent for the First Time In Over Two Weeks - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida’s Coronavirus Positivity Rate Dips Below 10 Percent for the First Time In Over Two Weeks

Florida Department of Health

State health officials said 13,720 people across Florida tested positive for coronavirus since Wednesday’s daily numbers report.

Hospitalizations continued to decline in some Tampa Bay area counties, despite a small increase in the number of people hospitalized across the state as of Wednesday afternoon, which was 7,761.

Deaths trended upward, with 222 new fatalities linked to COVID-19. Seventy-two of those deaths were in the greater Tampa Bay region, including 22 in Pasco County.

The Florida Department of Health says deaths reported on a given day may have happened days or weeks earlier.

Area hospitals have been managing to keep up with the rise in cases. To look up capacity at your local hospital, check this NPR tool.

The total number of statewide deaths due to complications from COVID-19 is 23,981.

State Totals (as of Thursday, Jan. 14):

Positive Tests – 1,531,192 | Deaths – 23,981

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 13,720 | Deaths – 222

Greater Tampa Bay Region:

Positive Tests – 2,403 | Deaths – 72

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 183,962 | Positivity Rate – 8.63%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Jan. 14: 13,720/222

Jan. 13: 13,990/174

Jan. 12: 14,896/165

Jan. 11: 11,575/159

Jan. 10: 12,313/111

Jan. 9: 15,445/139

Jan. 8: 19,530/194

Jan 7: 19,816/170

Jan 6: 17,783/132

Jan. 5: 15,431/100

Jan. 4: 11,256/105

Jan. 3: 10,603/100

Jan. 2: 31,518/220*

Jan. 1: No data reported

* Totals from Jan. 2 include information from two days, because the Florida Department of Health did not release a report on New Year’s Day.