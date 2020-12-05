Florida's Coronavirus Spike Continues With Another 10,000 New Cases - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida’s Coronavirus Spike Continues With Another 10,000 New Cases

The state recorded more than 10,000 coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day.

According to Saturday’s report from the Florida Department of Health, 10,431 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours. This brings the statewide total to 1,049,638.

It’s the second-highest single-day increase, after the 10,870 cases reported on Thursday.

Of the people tested for the first time across Florida, 7.32% were positive.

The state also reported 90 new deaths related to coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 19,327. This includes 17 in the greater Tampa Bay region.

The deaths recorded since Friday’s report may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

Here are the latest figures according to the Florida Department of Health.

State Totals (as of Saturday, Dec. 5):

Positive Tests – 1,049,638

Deaths – 19,327

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 10,431| Deaths – 90

Positive Tests – 10,431| Deaths – 90 Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 1,937 | Deaths – 17

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 158,182 | Positivity Rate – 7.32%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Dec. 5: 10,431/90

Dec. 4: 10,177/125

Dec. 3: 10,870/100

Dec. 2: 9,994/96

Dec. 1: 8,947/82

Nov. 30: 6,658/98

Nov. 29: 7,364/59

Nov. 28: 6,276/81

Nov. 27: 17,345/114

Nov. 26: No report

Nov. 25: 8,376/99

Nov. 24: 8,555/73

Nov. 23: 6,331/96

Nov. 22: 6,586/62

Nov. 21: 8,410/42

