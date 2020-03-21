 Florida's Coronavirus Total Jumps By 200 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Florida’s Coronavirus Total Jumps By 200

Julio Ochoa
March 21, 2020 07:34 PM

The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Florida jumped by 200 on Saturday, after the state announced 105 new cases during its evening update.

Earlier Saturday, the state had announced two new deaths and 95 new cases. Florida now has 763 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths from the virus. Fifty-seven of those cases were found in non-Florida residents.

The latest figures include several additional cases in counties across the Tampa Bay area: five in Hillsborough, two in Pinellas, two in Manatee, four in Sarasota, eight in Pasco and six in Hernando.

More than 9,300 people have been tested in Florida, with 7,570 testing negative. Test results are still pending for 1,005 people, the state reported.

The state is also monitoring 1,080 people for symptoms of the disease.

Tampa Bay area positive tests:

  • Hillsborough 47 (40 local, 2 non-Hillsborough residents)
  • Pinellas 29 (28 local, 1 non-Pinellas resident)
  • Manatee 13 (13 local)
  • Polk 10 (10 local)
  • Sarasota 14 (11 local, 3 non-Sarasota residents)
  • Pasco 8 (7 local, 1 non-Pasco resident)
  • Hernando 6 (6 local)
