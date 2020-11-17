Florida’s COVID-19 Cases Near 900,000 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida’s COVID-19 Cases Near 900,000

The positivity rate reported Tuesday for first-time tests was 8.67%. It’s the ninth straight day the rate has been over 7%. FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

Tuesday’s report from the Florida Department of Health reported an additional 7,459 people tested positive statewide since Monday, bringing the statewide total of people have tested positive since the pandemic began to 897,323.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, 1,190 people tested positive.

As of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, 3,357 people were being treated at hospitals in Florida because of the virus. That represents an increase of 132 admissions since Monday and includes 29 people in the greater Tampa Bay area.

The state got back the results for 94,738 tests taken on Monday, and of those tested for the first time, 8.64% were positive. It’s the ninth straight day the positivity rate for first-time tests has been over 7%.

State health officials also report that 86 people died due to complications from COVID-19 since Monday, roughly doubling the number from the day before, and bringing the statewide death toll to 17,861.

In the greater Tampa Bay, health officials reported 10 people died due to the virus.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Monday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive case and death totals as of Tuesday, November 17:

Hillsborough: 53,432 / 866

Pinellas: 29,509 / 859

Polk: 25,531 / 654

Manatee: 15,040/ 359

Pasco: 12,771/260

Sarasota: 11,528/358

Hernando: 4,312/186

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the past two weeks:

Nov. 17: 7,459/86

Nov. 16: 4,663/41

Nov. 15: 10,105/30

Nov. 14: 4,544/45

Nov. 13: 6,933/74

Nov. 12: 5,607/73

Nov. 11: 5,838/52

Nov. 10: 4,353/69

Nov. 9: 3,924/58

Nov. 8: 6,820/22

Nov. 7: 4,452/87

Nov. 6: 5,245/54

Nov. 5: 6,257/39

Nov. 4: 4,423/32