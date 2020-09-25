Florida's COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 14,000 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida’s COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 14,000

Friday’s report from the Florida Department of Health recorded the deaths of 122 people due to complications from COVID-19, bringing the statewide death toll to 14,083.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Thursday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

Also since Thursday’s report, 2,847 more people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 695,887.

Friday’s report shows 512 new positive tests and 24 of the deaths were in the greater Tampa Bay region.

Of 72,079 tests returned statewide Thursday, 4.29 percent of those tested for the first time were positive.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Friday, September 25:

Hillsborough: 41,506

Pinellas: 21,845

Polk: 19,647

Manatee: 11,393

Pasco: 9,101

Sarasota: 8,065

Hernando: 3,107

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Sept. 25: 2,847/122

Sept. 24: 2,541/179

Sept. 23: 2,590/203

Sept. 22: 2,470/99

Sept. 21: 1,685/21

Sept. 20: 2,521/9

Sept. 19: 3,573/63

Sept. 18: 3,204/140

Sept. 17: 3,255/147

Sept. 16: 2,355/154

Sept. 15: 3,116/146

Sept. 14: 1,736/36

Sept. 13: 2,423/8

Sept. 12: 3,190/98