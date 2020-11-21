Florida's COVID-19 Positivity Rate Drops Below 7% For First Time In 2 Weeks - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida’s COVID-19 Positivity Rate Drops Below 7% For First Time In 2 Weeks

The Florida Dept. of Health reported 8,410 people tested positive for COVID-19 statewide since Friday. Florida Department of Health

For the first time since Nov. 7, the positivity rate for first-time COVID-19 tests in Florida was under 7% Friday.

The Florida Department of Health reported Saturday the state got back the results for 133,919 tests Friday, about 31,000 more than the daily average for the previous week. Of those tested for the first time, 6.79% were positive.

The state reported 8,410 people tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the total to 931,828 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. It’s the fifth straight day the number of new cases in the area was more than 7,400.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, 1,465 people tested positive. It’s also the fifth straight day the number of new cases in the area was over 1,100.

Statewide, the deaths of 42 people due to complications from COVID-19 were recorded since Friday, bringing the overall death toll to 18,152.

As of 1:45 p.m. Saturday, the state reported 3,397 people were being treated at hospitals in Florida because of the virus. That’s a decrease of 42 people from the same time Friday. Hospitalizations were also down in the greater Tampa Bay region.

State Totals (as of Saturday, Nov. 21):

Positive Tests – 931,828

Deaths – 18,152

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 8,410 | Deaths – 42

Positive Tests – 8,410 | Deaths – 42 Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 1,465 | Deaths – 0

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 133,919 | Positivity Rate – 6.79%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Nov. 21: 8,410/42

Nov. 20: 9,085/80

Nov. 19: 9,085/81

Nov. 18: 7,925/88

Nov. 17: 7,459/86

Nov. 16: 4,663/41

Nov. 15: 10,105/30

Nov. 14: 4,544/45

Nov. 13: 6,933/74

Nov. 12: 5,607/73

Nov. 11: 5,838/52

Nov. 10: 4,353/69

Nov. 9: 3,924/58

Nov. 8: 6,820/22

(Go to the Florida Counties tab below for a breakdown of cases and deaths by county):