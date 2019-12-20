 Florida's Environment Will Be Spotlighted During Upcoming Legislative Session - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Florida’s Environment Will Be Spotlighted During Upcoming Legislative Session

Steve Newborn
December 20, 2019 10:00 AM

Florida’s environment will be front and center during the upcoming legislative session in Tallahassee.

The state’s increasingly fragile environment has been all over the news lately: red tide battering shores, blue-green algae polluting fresh water, invasive species outcompeting the natives and development continuing to gobble up sensitive lands. Those are some of the issues that state lawmakers are set to tackle.

Lindsay Cross, of the advocacy group Florida Conservation Voters, gives her wish list for the upcoming year:

“Some real action on climate change and resiliency, fully funding our conservation programs such as Florida Forever, Rural and Family Lands and the Florida Communities Trust,” she said, “making some significant strides in terms of what we’re doing to protect the integrity of our waters, including stronger pollution standards, banning fracking, and stopping the toll roads.”

Cross says there is an appetite from the public to fight the degredation of our state’s natural lands and resources. And she hopes lawmakers will sense the frustration of many during the upcoming session and get some action done.

