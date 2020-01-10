Florida's Graduation Rate Rises: How Did Local Districts Fare? - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida’s Graduation Rate Rises: How Did Local Districts Fare?

According to the Florida Department of Education, nearly 87% of Florida teenagers earned a high school diploma last year, an increase of close to 1% over the previous school year.

Hillsborough County, the state’s third largest school district saw a slight graduation rate increase of 0.4%. The region’s largest bump was in Pinellas County which climbed by 2.5% to a total graduation rate of more than 88%.

Most of the region’s school districts showed some improvement – with the exception of Sarasota County, which dropped a little less than half a percentage point. The area’s biggest graduation rate decrease was in Manatee County, which dipped by more than 2%.

According to state officials, Florida’s high graduation rate for the 2018/19 school year represents a 16-year high.

You can see a list of high school graduation rates by county and individual schools here.