Florida's Positivity Rate For First-Time Coronavirus Tests Rises Above 5% - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Florida’s Positivity Rate For First-Time Coronavirus Tests Rises Above 5%

Wednesday, the state reported 2,883 people tested positive for COVID-19 since the day before. FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

Wednesday’s report from the Florida Department of Health shows 2,883 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Tuesday. That brings the statewide total to 741,632.

The state received 57,269 tests Tuesday, and 5.42% of them were positive. It’s the first time the positivity rate has been over 5% since Oct. 5.

A data dump of previously reported lab results prevented the reporting system from normal processing of lab results on Saturday, causing an inaccurate representation of data for Saturday and Sunday. State officials said the most accurate way to interpret percent positivity for the weekend is as a two-day average, which was 4.21%.

Wednesday’s report shows 543 new positive tests in the greater Tampa Bay region. It’s the second straight day the number of new cases in the region has been over 500.

It also recorded the deaths of 66 people due to complications from COVID-19 since Tuesday’s report, bringing the statewide death toll to 15,788. The greater Tampa Bay area reported eight deaths.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Tuesday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Wednesday, October 14:

Hillsborough: 44,652

Pinellas: 23,510

Polk: 21,354

Manatee: 12,270

Pasco: 9,989

Sarasota: 8,786

Hernando: 3,324

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Oct. 14: 2,883/66

Oct. 13: 2,725/123

Oct. 12: 1,533/47

Oct. 11: 5,570/180

Oct. 10: No report issued from DOH *

Oct. 9: 2,908/118

Oct. 8: 3,306/170

Oct. 7: 2,582/139

Oct. 6: 2,251/59

Oct. 5: 1,415/41

Oct. 4: 1,868/43

Oct. 3: 2,787/74

Oct. 2: 2,660/111

Oct. 1: 2,628/131

* – On Oct. 10, a data dump of previously reported lab results prevented the reporting system from normal processing of lab results.