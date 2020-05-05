Florida's Second Deadliest Day For COVID-19; Manatee County Sees Large Increase In Cases - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Child Psychologist Says Parents Should Have Honest Conversations With Kids About Pandemic
Read more
There were 99 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Tampa Bay area Tuesday – 48 in Manatee County. It’s the second largest daily increase for Manatee, behind 55 recorded on April 19.
The Florida Department of Health reports 37,439 people have tested positive for the coronavirus; an increase of 542 since Monday morning.
While the number of new cases was lower than in recent days, the death toll was again the second highest reported.
The deaths of 72 people were recorded Tuesday. That same increase was logged on April 14. The largest daily increase in deaths was 83 on April 28.
1,471 people have died in Florida from the coronavirus.
Tuesday, health officials verified the recent deaths of 12 people in the Tampa Bay area who died due to the coronavirus:
Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 5:
Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for last two weeks
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/give