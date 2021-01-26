 Football Fans: How Will You Experience Super Bowl LV? - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Football Fans: How Will You Experience Super Bowl LV?

Carl Lisciandrello
January 26, 2021 12:31 PM
City of Tampa

The Tampa Bay Bucs have made history by becoming the first NFL team to play for a Super Bowl championship in its home stadium.

But with concerns over the spread of coronavirus, attendance at Raymond James Stadium will be limited to 22,000 fans, and events such as the Super Bowl experience will be held with strict COVID-19 protocols.

How will you enjoy the game? Do you plan on attending any of the fan events leading up to the Super Bowl? Do you plan to watch the game at a bar or with friends, or do you plan on avoiding crowds?

Fill out the form below, and we may contact you for a future story.

