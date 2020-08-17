For Second Straight Day, Florida Posts Lowest Daily Increase In COVID Cases Since June - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

For Second Straight Day, Florida Posts Lowest Daily Increase In COVID Cases Since June

Florida Department of Health officials reported 2,678 new COVID-19 cases Monday, the lowest daily increase since June 22. Florida Department of Health

Monday’s report from the Florida Department of Health showed the lowest daily increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases since June 22.

The state reported 2,678 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the 24-hour period since Sunday’s report, bringing the total to 576,094. It’s the second straight day the number of new cases was below 4,000.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, there were 419 new positive tests.

Just over 39,000 tests were returned to the state Sunday, with 8.25% of those tested for the first time coming back positive. The state averaged just over 78,000 tests returned in the two weeks leading up to Sunday.

The Department of Health recorded the deaths of 87 people since Sunday’s report, bringing the total dead due to COVID-19 in the state to 9,539. It’s the first time the number of recorded deaths was under 100 since Aug. 10.

That includes 19 deaths recorded in the greater Tampa Bay region since Sunday’s report.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Monday, August 16:

Hillsborough: 34,368

Pinellas: 18,774

Polk: 15,506

Manatee: 9,843

Pasco: 7,490

Sarasota: 6,728

Hernando: 2,255

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Aug. 17: 2,678/87

Aug. 16: 3,779/107

Aug. 15: 6,352/204

Aug. 14: 6,148/228

Aug. 13: 6,236 /148

Aug. 12: 8,109 /212

Aug. 11: 5,831/276

Aug. 10: 4,155/91

Aug. 9: 6,229 / 77

Aug. 8: 8,502 / 182

Aug. 7: 7,686 / 180

Aug. 6: 7,650 / 120

Aug. 5: 5,409 / 225

Aug. 4: 5,446 / 245

Aug. 3: 4,752 / 73