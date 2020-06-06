Forecast: Cristobal Will Produce A Soggy, Stormy Next Few Days Across Tampa Bay - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Forecast: Cristobal Will Produce A Soggy, Stormy Next Few Days Across Tampa Bay

Clouds and rain associated with Tropical Storm Cristobal build over Safety Harbor. CARL LISCIANDRELLO/WUSF PUBLIC MEDIA

Tropical Storm Cristobal may be well offshore and on a forecast track toward Louisiana, but its effects will be felt across Tampa Bay for at least the next few days.

Cristobal continues to make its northward trek toward the Gulf Coast, according to the National Weather Service. But as it does, it’s dragging tropical moisture that will produce widespread showers, periods of heavy rain, and isolated thunderstorms across the region through at least Wednesday.

All of west-central and southwest Florida remain under a flood watch through Sunday as the drenching rains could produce localized flooding in low-lying areas, flooding along coastal areas, and ponding on roadways.

The biggest threat for flooding, forecasters say, is in the Nature Coast from Aripeka on the Pasco-Hernando County border north to the Suwannee River. Seas could rise 2-4 feet above flood stage depending on Cristobal’s track.

In addition to coastal flooding, Florida’s west coast can expect high surf and an elevated risk for rip currents.

While Cristobal is expected to make landfall Sunday night into Monday, forecasters say the periods of rain will linger through the middle of next week, when drier air will begin to filter in starting Wednesday and into the end of the week.