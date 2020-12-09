 Former Bucs, Alabama Coach Ray Perkins Dies At 79 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
WUSF Network >
Donate
Donate
Search
Listen live
Follow Us

Former Bucs, Alabama Coach Ray Perkins Dies At 79

Associated Press
December 09, 2020 03:28 PM
This photo, taken from a 1989 Bucs Gameday magazine, shows Ray Perkins on the Bucs sideline with quarterback Joe Ferguson. Rick Mayer/WUSF Public Media

Former Alabama and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Ray Perkins died Wednesday morning in Tuscaloosa. He was 79.

The school announced his passing on Wednesday, and daughter Rachael Perkins posted news of his death on her Facebook page.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban says Perkins “was a great coach and had a tremendous impact on the game, and he was a really, really good person and a really good friend.”

Perkins left a head coaching job with the NFL’s New York Giants to replace Bear Bryant following the 1982 season.

He left to coach the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1987-90 and later spent one season leading the Arkansas State program before working as an assistant for several NFL teams

Ultimate Medical Academy

Tags: Latest WUSF News

Related Posts

Florida Adds More Than 9,500 New Coronavirus Cases


Read more

Republican Attorney Resigns State Job In Protest Of Rebekah Jones Raid


Read more

Here's What The Rollout Of The First Coronavirus Vaccines Will Look Like In Tampa Bay


Read more