Former County Employee Wins Hillsborough District 3 Primary - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Former County Employee Wins Hillsborough District 3 Primary

Gwen Myers Campaign

A retired Hillsborough County employee is the Democratic nominee in county commission District 3. The seat is currently held by commission chairman Les Miller.

Miller, a Democrat, can’t run again due to term limits. Gwen Myers narrowly won Tuesday’s primary–a five-way race that included former county commissioner Thomas Scott, who has also served on the Tampa City Council and former Tampa City Councilman Frank Reddick. The results are as follows:

-Gwen Myers 7,164

-Thomas Scott 6,941

-Sky U. White 5,777

-Ricardo “Rick” Fernandez 3,737

-Frank Reddick 3,404

Myers is a first-time candidate. But she worked in county government for 25 years and touted that experience to voters, saying she wants to focus on transportation, housing, and access to healthy food if she’s elected.

Myers faces Republican Maura Cruz Lanz in the November general election.

District 3 runs from the area around the University of South Florida main campus, through West Tampa and parts of Seminole Heights, to Ybor City and Riverview.