Former Data Analyst Rebekah Jones Says She'll Turn Herself In Sunday - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Former Data Analyst Rebekah Jones Says She’ll Turn Herself In Sunday

Former state COVID-19 data curator Rebekah Jones said she’ll surrender to authorities Sunday amid an investigation that she allegedly hacked into Florida’s emergency response system.

Officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Jones has been under investigation since early November when someone illegally accessed the state’s emergency alert health system, warning employees “to speak up before another 17,000 people are dead.”

In a series of Tweets issued Saturday afternoon, Jones said the FDLE found “no evidence” of that message when they raided her home in December and took her computers and other data equipment.

However, she said police found documents she had “received/downloaded from sources in the state, or something of that nature… it isn’t clear at this point what exactly they’re saying I had that I shouldn’t have had, but an agent confirmed it has nothing to do with the subject of the warrant.”

Saying she wants to protect her family “from continued police violence,” Jones indicated she will turn herself into police Sunday night.

And, continuing her lengthy feud with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, she added, “The Governor will not win his war on science and free speech. He will not silence those who speak out.”

FDLE officials would not comment on their investigation of Jones Saturday, only confirming there was a warrant for her arrest.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.