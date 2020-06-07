Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin Voted In Florida In 2016, 2018 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin Voted In Florida In 2016, 2018

Protestors and media gather outside the Orlando townhome of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. There are questions whether Chauvin voted illegally in Florida in 2016 and 2018. WMFE

The former Minneapolis police officer at the center of the George Floyd protests voted in Florida in 2016 and 2018, raising questions about whether he committed voter fraud.

Dan Helm, a candidate for Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections, sent a letter to Orange-Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala asking her to investigate possible voter fraud. Derek Chauvin owns a townhouse in Windermere, which has been the stage for several protests in the last week.

“While living in Minnesota, working there, paying taxes there, Derek Chauvin cannot claim residency in Orange County,” Helm wrote. “His home, residency and where he intends to live is in Minnesota, not Florida. This is a violation of our election laws … a third degree felony.”

You can read Helm’s letter here.

In a statement to WMFE, Ayala says voter fraud investigations must originate from the supervisor of elections, not the state attorney.

“I have been in touch with the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles, who confirmed Derek Chauvin is registered to vote in Orange County and did vote in 2016 and 2018,” Ayala wrote. “Upon receipt of information from a Minnesota authority that supports a violation of Florida law, we will proceed accordingly.

“Until then, I will remain focused on the unrest in my community recently triggered by Mr. Chauvin’s killing of George Floyd and work to find a solution to the systemic injustice communities of color continue to live with and die by,” Ayala continued.