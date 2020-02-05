Former New Port Richey Mayor Pursues Stand Your Ground Claim - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Former New Port Richey Mayor Pursues Stand Your Ground Claim

Former New Port Richey Mayor Dale Massad is attempting to file a stand your ground motion in his attempted murder case.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that attorneys for Massad are arguing that their client feared for his life when deputies and a SWAT team came to his house to serve a warrant for practicing medicine without a license last February.

Massad claims he did not hear any knocking on his door, and when deputies came into his house, he allegedly fired two shots at them.

Massad’s attempted murder trial is set to begin Feb. 24.

The Times reports a pretrial hearing where Massad’s motion will be heard is set for Friday.