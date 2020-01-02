 Former Port Richey Mayor Terence Rowe Guilty In Scheme With Predecessor Dale Massad - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Former Port Richey Mayor Terence Rowe Guilty In Scheme With Predecessor Dale Massad

Associated Press
January 02, 2020 03:37 PM

The former acting mayor of Port Richey was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to a scheme with his jailed predecessor.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that 65-year-old Terence Rowe was sentenced to two years’ probation and 50 hours of community service.

Rowe is the former acting mayor of Port Richey. He pleaded guilty in December to two charges involving a scheme with another former Port Richey mayor to intimidate a police officer investigating that case.

Former mayor Dale Massad is charged with attempted murder after shooting at a police SWAT team serving a warrant at his home.

