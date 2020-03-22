Four University Of Tampa Students Test Postive For COVID-19 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Four University Of Tampa Students Test Postive For COVID-19

University of Tampa University of Tampa

The University of Tampa reports that four students who had traveled together for Spring Break have tested positive for COVID-19.

Three of the four are self-isolating and on campus, the University said in a statement Saturday evening. One of the students did not return to campus but is self-isolating. None needed to be hospitalized.

The Florida Department of Health is working to identify people who had contact with the four students in order to quarantine them.

Students at UT had previously ordered to leave campus for the remainder of the spring semester, unless they had no other housing options. Students who register that they are staying on campus will have access to residence halls and grab-and-go campus food, the university said. The campus health center is available remotely for medical services, or students are encouraged to access Tampa General Hospital urgent care.